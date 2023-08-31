Menu

Crime

Teen charged with manslaughter in Halifax waterfront homicide of Davelle Desmond

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 9:06 am
Click to play video: 'Friends mourn man killed in Halifax waterfront assault'
Friends mourn man killed in Halifax waterfront assault
A 26-year-old man has died of his injuries following an aggravated assault on the Halifax waterfront over the weekend. As Megan King reports, friends have identified the victim as Davelle Desmond – and are remembering him for his loyalty and uplifting attitude – Aug 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Davelle Desmond earlier this month.

The 26-year-old died following an altercation on the Halifax waterfront the night of Aug. 6 as he prepared to watch the Natal Day fireworks with his girlfriend and some friends.

Police arrived around 9:40 p.m. to find the man unresponsive on the boardwalk. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

According to a friend who witnessed the incident, an argument broke out with a group of teenagers, unknown to them, while they were waiting in line for food, and they began harassing Desmond and another man he was with.

The witness told Global News last week that Davelle was sucker-punched while trying to walk away and fell, hitting his head on a picnic table. He leaves behind a girlfriend who is six months pregnant.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Halifax waterfront assault ruled homicide, victim’s pregnant girlfriend speaks out'
Halifax waterfront assault ruled homicide, victim’s pregnant girlfriend speaks out

In a news release Thursday, Halifax Regional Police said the teenage suspect turned himself in at police headquarters on Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court to face one count of manslaughter.

Trending Now

“Our thoughts are with Davelle’s family and loved ones,” the release said.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the suspect’s name cannot be published.

The case remains under investigation.

CrimeHomicideManslaughterdavelle desmondHomicide chargeshalifax waterfront homicideDavelle desmond homicidedavelle desmond homicide chargeshalifax waterfront manslaughter
