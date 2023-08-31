Teen charged with manslaughter in Halifax waterfront homicide of Davelle Desmond

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Davelle Desmond earlier this month.

The 26-year-old died following an altercation on the Halifax waterfront the night of Aug. 6 as he prepared to watch the Natal Day fireworks with his girlfriend and some friends.

Police arrived around 9:40 p.m. to find the man unresponsive on the boardwalk. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

According to a friend who witnessed the incident, an argument broke out with a group of teenagers, unknown to them, while they were waiting in line for food, and they began harassing Desmond and another man he was with.

The witness told Global News last week that Davelle was sucker-punched while trying to walk away and fell, hitting his head on a picnic table. He leaves behind a girlfriend who is six months pregnant.

In a news release Thursday, Halifax Regional Police said the teenage suspect turned himself in at police headquarters on Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court to face one count of manslaughter.

“Our thoughts are with Davelle’s family and loved ones,” the release said.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the suspect’s name cannot be published.

The case remains under investigation.