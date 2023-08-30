Menu

Crime

Grizzly bear illegally killed, dumped in Squamish River: Officials

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 10:49 pm
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the bear was found floating in the Squamish River on Aug. 10. View image in full screen
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the bear was found floating in the Squamish River on Aug. 10. BC Conservation Officer Service
Authorities in British Columbia are on the hunt for whoever illegally killed a grizzly bear found dumped in the Squamish river earlier this month.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the bear was reported floating in the river on Aug. 10.

Young grizzly causing concern in small B.C. community

A subsequent necropsy showed the bear had been shot, and that a rope had been tied around it in an effort to drag it in the river for disposal.

Conservation officers believe the bear was killed between Aug. 7 and Aug. 9.

The bear had been relocated from Squamish in 2020, had been tagged, and was known to frequent the area where the Cheakamus and Squamish rivers meet.

Grizzly bear hangs out in Kitimat B.C. backyard

Killing a grizzly bear in B.C. is illegal, as there is no open hunting season on the animals. It is also illegal to shoot a wild animal accidentally or in self defence, and then fail to report it.

Convictions under the Wildlife Act can carry a fine of up to $100,000 or a one-year jail sentence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

