Grizzly bear illegally killed, dumped in Squamish River: Officials

Authorities in British Columbia are on the hunt for whoever illegally killed a grizzly bear found dumped in the Squamish river earlier this month.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the bear was reported floating in the river on Aug. 10.

A subsequent necropsy showed the bear had been shot, and that a rope had been tied around it in an effort to drag it in the river for disposal.

Conservation officers believe the bear was killed between Aug. 7 and Aug. 9.

The bear had been relocated from Squamish in 2020, had been tagged, and was known to frequent the area where the Cheakamus and Squamish rivers meet.

Killing a grizzly bear in B.C. is illegal, as there is no open hunting season on the animals. It is also illegal to shoot a wild animal accidentally or in self defence, and then fail to report it.

Convictions under the Wildlife Act can carry a fine of up to $100,000 or a one-year jail sentence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.