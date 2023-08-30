Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

RCMP seek B.C. woman who may be with man wanted on multiple warrants

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 10:20 pm
RCMP say Ashley Skeldoch may be with 28-year-old Garrett Sahm who is wanted on several warrants. View image in full screen
RCMP say Ashley Skeldoch may be with 28-year-old Garrett Sahm who is wanted on several warrants. Nanaimo RCMP
RCMP on Vancouver Island are searching for a missing 24-year-old woman who may be with a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Ashley Skeldoch hasn’t been seen or heard from since Tuesday, and was reported missing after her family was unable to reach her by phone.

Nanaimo RCMP said police also believe she may be travelleing with Garrett Sahm, who is currently wanted on several warrants for offences including sex assault, assault causing bodily harm, and forcible confinement.

What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

“Based on the information provided to date, there is significant concern for the safety and well-being of Ashley Skeldoch,” Mounties said in a media release.

Skeldoch is described as five-feet three-inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Sahm is described as five-feet eleven-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with receding brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

