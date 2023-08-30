RCMP seek B.C. woman who may be with man wanted on multiple warrants

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP on Vancouver Island are searching for a missing 24-year-old woman who may be with a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Ashley Skeldoch hasn’t been seen or heard from since Tuesday, and was reported missing after her family was unable to reach her by phone.

Nanaimo RCMP said police also believe she may be travelleing with Garrett Sahm, who is currently wanted on several warrants for offences including sex assault, assault causing bodily harm, and forcible confinement.

“Based on the information provided to date, there is significant concern for the safety and well-being of Ashley Skeldoch,” Mounties said in a media release.

Skeldoch is described as five-feet three-inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Sahm is described as five-feet eleven-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with receding brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.