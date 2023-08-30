Joffre Lakes to reopen for Labour Day weekend as talks with First Nations continue

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s popular Joffre Lakes Provincial Park will reopen over the Labour Day long weekend following discussions with a pair of local First Nations, the provincial government said Wednesday.

Last week, the Líl̓wat and N’Quatqua First Nations said they were “shutting down” public access to the park, which they know as Pipi7iyekw, until the end of September in order to perform harvest celebrations and gather resources in the area.

The provincial government subsequently closed the park on behalf of the nations, cancelling all day passes and reservations, and began discussions seeking a compromise solution.

“As we continue conversations with the First Nations, the Park will be open to visitors Friday through the end of the long weekend. By mutual agreement, there will be a reduction in day use passes made available,” Environment Minister George Heyman said in Wednesday statement.

“The park will then be inaccessible for a three-day period starting Tuesday, September 5 as, together, we continue to chart out a plan that will provide space and privacy for cultural activities while ensuring public access to the park in a responsible and sustainable manner.”

A spokesperson for the Líl̓wat nation confirmed the long weekend opening, adding only that the decision was “done with careful consideration with the two nations involved,” and that they would be issuing a joint statement on Thursday.

The sudden closure and scramble to work out a compromise is a failure on the part of the provincial government to meet its reconciliation obligations, according to the BC United opposition.

“What it shows is that the government really wasn’t engaged with the nation in a meaningful way leading up to this in the first place,” Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar said.

“That’s really the whole premise of reconciliation in the first place, and so what we really need to see is the government more focused on real reconciliation results versus crisis management, jumping from one on one issue to another on this file.”

In announcing the park closure, the two nations cited visitor use management strategy and action plans they jointly undertook with the province, as well as Indigenous rights and title enshrined in the constitution and recognized through the Supreme Court of Canada’s Tsilhqot’in decision.

Legal opinions are split on whether the nations are within their rights to unilaterally limit access to the shared territory.

But Milobar said there are concerns it may set a precedent.

“That’s what we, in our caucus with BC United, have been hearing from from a great many constituents from around this province,” he said.

“Wanting to know what does this mean for the parks in their area? What does this mean for the hunting areas in their area? What does this mean for fishing and things of that nature and all valid questions.”

In his statement, Heyman apologized for the impact the closures have had on peoples plans to visit the park, and thanked the public for respecting the process.

He added that day passes will be available on a rolling basis from Friday through to Monday starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday.