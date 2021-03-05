Menu

Environment

Day passes, more Indigenous collaboration proposed in Joffre Lakes management plan

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 5:08 pm
Joffre Lakes Provincial Park.
Joffre Lakes Provincial Park. Simon Little / Global News

The British Columbia government is looking for public feedback on a new strategy to manage one of its busiest provincial parks.

The Joffre Lakes, located between Pemberton and Lillooet, with their vivid blue and green hues and spectacular mountain vistas, have grown increasingly overcrowded in recent years.

Read more: More parking, towing crackdown coming to Joffre Lakes, one of B.C.’s busiest parks

The province said the park saw 196,322 visitors in 2019, up 222 per cent from 2010.

BC Parks has responded with temporary solutions, including more parking spaces, expanded washroom facilities, managed tent pads in the backcountry and increased RCMP enforcement of illegal parking on Highway 99.

Click to play video 'BC Parks warn hikers about crowds at Joffre Lakes' BC Parks warn hikers about crowds at Joffre Lakes
BC Parks warn hikers about crowds at Joffre Lakes – Sep 3, 2018

The province has now released a draft version of a park management plan developed in partnership with the Lil’wat Nation and N’Quatqua.

The proposal seeks to deepen the co-management and cultural use of the park by those local First Nations.

It also proposes exploring a free, day-use pass program to limit the number of visitors, while establishing a park capacity. A portion of those day-use passes could potentially be held for commercial use.

Read more: B.C. Parks warning hikers about Joffre Lakes parking chaos

Other ideas include redesigning or rebuilding trails and adding viewing platforms to try to reduce the environmental impact of hikers and visitors.

Ongoing parking issues in the park would be addressed through continued collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation and RCMP to crack down on illegal parking, the promotion of shuttle service and by encouraging carpooling.

You can see the entire draft plan here, and submit your feedback to the province here.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
