Winnipeg announces extended spray pad season to ‘beat the heat’

Winnipeg is tacking an extra week onto spray pad season this year to help families “beat the heat.”

Spray pads will be open until September 11, rather than their originally scheduled shut-down date, Sept. 4. They will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

For more information, see: City of Winnipeg – Spray Pads.

Despite spray pads staying open longer, Winnipeg reminds swimmers that outdoor and wading pools will all be closed by September 4, with the exception of a few that will close or have already closed earlier.

A release said the following outdoor pools are planned to be open until end-of-day Monday, September 4, 2023:

Freight House

Kildonan Park

St. Vital

Transcona Aquatic Park

Westdale

For more information on outdoor or wading pools, including locations, hours of operation and closure dates see: City of Winnipeg – Outdoor Pools or City of Winnipeg – Wading Pools.

