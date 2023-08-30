Lethbridge police issue warning after man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old released

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man, deemed a high-risk offender, has been released in Lethbridge on a peace bond after sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

The Lethbridge Police Service issued a warning Wednesday as 23-year-old Cory Raymond Cook is considered “a significant risk to public safety” and “poses a significant risk of harm to children in the community.”

According to police, Cook is known to be impulsive and opportunistic, and may attempt to seek relationships with women who have children.

He has a history of sexual offences involving children and police officials confirm Cook served a federal sentence for a “serious conviction involving an extremely vulnerable child victim.”

Cook will be monitored by the LPS high risk offenders unit and is bound by several conditions including restrictions on going anywhere where children under the age of 16 are likely to be present.

Story continues below advertisement

The “high-risk offender” is described as:

Approximately 175 centimetres (5’9”) tall;

Weighing 82 kilograms (180 pounds);

Having dirty blond/brown hair; and

Having brown eyes.

Police have released a photo of Cook but say he’s known to alter his facial hair, hairstyle or hair colour to change his appearance.

Members of the public are encouraged to take steps to avoid potential encounters with Cook, but not to take vigilante action against him.