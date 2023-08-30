Edmonton police officer charged with assault with a weapon in connection with 2019 arrest

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into an Edmonton police officer’s use of force while making an arrest in 2019 has led to charges being laid against the constable.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, Alberta’s police watchdog said Alexander Doduk has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

“On Nov. 26, 2019, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was directed to investigate a use of force by an Edmonton Police Service officer,” the watchdog said.

“(Our) investigation focused on whether the EPS officer employed excessive force, including the alleged use of a baton, while arresting a man on that date.

“Evidence gathered during ASIRT’s investigation provided reasonable grounds to believe that an offence had been committed. As required by the Police Act, the investigation was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service to determine whether the evidence met the standard for prosecution.”

ASIRT said it was told the evidence “met the ACPS’s standard for prosecution” and a decision was made to lay charges against Doduk.

ASIRT said the chain of events that led to the use of force began at about 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2019.

“An EPS officer was driving in a marked police vehicle when he observed two men apparently involved in a dispute over a broken window on the west side of 97th Street, north of 103A Avenue,” ASIRT said. “The officer stopped his vehicle and got out to investigate the dispute. While placing the first man under arrest, the 38-year-old man intervened.

“When the officer subsequently tried to arrest the 38-year-old man for assaulting a peace officer and place him in handcuffs, a struggle ensued resulting in the officer using physical force and his police baton.

“The 38-year-old man was subsequently transported to hospital where he was treated for a broken nose, as well as bruising to his face, ribs and left shoulder. He was also noted to have a chipped tooth.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The 38-year-old man was subsequently transported to hospital where he was treated for a broken nose, as well as bruising to his face, ribs and left shoulder. He was also noted to have a chipped tooth."

This is not the first time Doduk’s use of force has come under scrutiny.

Last year, Doduk, along with the EPS and another officer, were named in a lawsuit filed by the family of Steven Nguyen, a man who died after being shot multiple times by police in 2021.

The lawsuit’s statement of claim argues such force was “unreasonable.” It also says the death of Nguyen was caused “as a result of the negligence of Const. Doduk.”

Nguyen was walking in a neighbourhood near his home when the encounter occurred. He was shot while holding a cellphone that police said they believed was a gun, and that Nguyen was about to shoot.

The EPS’ statement of defence says Doduk believed the object drawn was a firearm, and yelled, “Gun! Drop it!” The statement says Nguyen rapidly shifted and rotated his body to the left, and kept pointing the object at officers.

ASIRT did not provide details about why the man was being arrested in 2019.

ASIRT is tasked with investigating incidents involving law enforcement officers in Alberta that have resulted in serious injury or death, as well as “serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.”

Global News has reached out to EPS for comment.

Doduk is scheduled to make a court appearance in Edmonton on Oct. 11.