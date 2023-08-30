Suspect identified in string of break-and-enters in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man in connection to a string of break-and-enters and they would like to reunite the stolen property with the rightful owners.

Earlier this year, Calgary police investigated a series of residential break-and-enters that happened throughout the city during the Spring, and as a result, one man was charged in relation to the incidents in May.

Between April 6 and May 3, police say several homes were targeted and various pieces of jewelry were stolen.

🔵 UPDATE: Charges laid in series of break & enters We are now looking to reunite the seized jewelry with the rightful owners. 📌 We have charged 37-year-old Joshua Jeremy Quintin GWYN, with one count of trafficking stolen property over $5,000. 🌐 https://t.co/HPcBXkX6Wz pic.twitter.com/tu979HgKOr — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 30, 2023

Since then, police continued the investigation and identified a man who is believed to be involved by pawning the stolen jewelry which was taken during the break-and-enters.

On June 8, a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of Riverfront Avenue S.E., resulting in several items being seized by police.

As a result, police have charged 37-year-old Joshua Jeremy Quintin Gwyn of Calgary with one count of trafficking stolen property over $5,000. Gwyn’s next court date is Sept. 1.

Police would like to return the seized jewelry, if you believe you are the rightful owner of the recovered items, contact the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Anyone with information about this, or similar incidents, is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.

