Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headline link
Crime

Suspect identified in string of break-and-enters in Calgary

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 5:51 pm
Some of the jewelry found when the Calgary Police Service executed search warrants on two Beddington Heights homes on April 18, 2023. Police hope to reunite the items to their owners. View image in full screen
Some of the jewelry found when the Calgary Police Service executed search warrants on two Beddington Heights homes on April 18, 2023. Police hope to reunite the items to their owners. handout / Calgary Police Service
Calgary police have charged a man in connection to a string of break-and-enters and they would like to reunite the stolen property with the rightful owners.

Earlier this year, Calgary police investigated a series of residential break-and-enters that happened throughout the city during the Spring, and as a result, one man was charged in relation to the incidents in May.

Between April 6 and May 3, police say several homes were targeted and various pieces of jewelry were stolen.

Since then, police continued the investigation and identified a man who is believed to be involved by pawning the stolen jewelry which was taken during the break-and-enters.

On June 8, a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of Riverfront Avenue S.E., resulting in several items being seized by police.

Southeast Calgary community on edge as robberies escalate

As a result, police have charged 37-year-old Joshua Jeremy Quintin Gwyn of Calgary with one count of trafficking stolen property over $5,000. Gwyn’s next court date is Sept. 1.

Police would like to return the seized jewelry, if you believe you are the rightful owner of the recovered items, contact the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Anyone with information about this, or similar incidents, is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.

Smash and grab robberies impacting communities across the U.S.
