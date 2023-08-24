Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after jewelry ‘forcefully removed’ from woman in Pickering

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 3:31 pm
Police are seeking to locate a suspect after a robbery was reported in Pickering. Officers said the suspect lost his shorts and shoes during an altercation. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to locate a suspect after a robbery was reported in Pickering. Officers said the suspect lost his shorts and shoes during an altercation. Durham Regional Police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a couple was robbed of their personal jewelry in Pickering, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on Aug. 2, at around 1:15 p.m., officers wre called to the Azalea Avenue ad Burkholder Drive area for reports of a robbery.

Police said the vicitims were returning home when the woman was approached by the suspect.

Officers said the suspect “forcefully removed her jewelry.”

“A physical altercation took place, in which the suspect was stripped of his shorts and shoes,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the suspect fled on foot to a vehicle and was last seen headed north on Burkholder Drive.

Officers said minor physical injuries were reported.

Police are now searching for a man between 20 and 30 years old, with a meduim build. He was seen wearing a black jacket, white socks and neon green gloves.

Police are seeking to locate a suspect after a robbery was reported in Pickering. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to locate a suspect after a robbery was reported in Pickering. Durham Regional Police / handout

He was seen driving a black, Volkswagen 2015 to 2018 four-door sedan that had damage to the rear passenger door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

