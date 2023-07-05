Menu

Crime

$50,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Guelph home: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 5, 2023 10:38 am
Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police are investigating after a home in the city’s south end was robbed on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call about a robbery at a home near Kortright Road and Rickson Avenue.

The homeowners were out in the morning and returned later to find someone had broken in through the back sliding door.

A diamond ring and a gold pendant were among the items reportedly stolen in the incident.

Trending Now

The value of the jewelry is estimated to be worth $50,000.

If anyone has more information, they’re encouraged to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

