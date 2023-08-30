Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fires extinguished at new tent encampments in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 4:47 pm
Members of the Regina Fire & Protective Services were busy the past few days as they contained fires at two tent encampments. View image in full screen
Members of the Regina Fire & Protective Services were busy the past few days as they contained fires at two tent encampments. Global Regina still
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Recent fires at new tent encampment sites in Regina have been contained by members of the Regina & Fire Protective Services.

Chrysta Garner, Carmichael Outreach Development Coordinator, said the tent encampment on 12th Avenue caught on fire in the early morning on Aug. 30.

Fires extinguished at new tent encampments in Regina - image View image in full screen
Global Regina still

“We came in this morning, and it looks like the camp was set on fire,” said Garner. “But emergency services were here quick (and) got it all out.”

Story continues below advertisement

The tent encampment near Carmichael Outreach grew in size after the one in front of City Hall was shut down on July 28. Garner said since the shutdown, staff at Carmichael Outreach have noticed an increase in the meals they supply.

“Now everybody has had to come and use the facilities, not just Carmichael, but the other ones in and around our area,” said Garner. “There was a group of regulars … that kept the place clean and organized and kept everything in line. So, they were very quiet. They kept to themselves as much as they could.”

Trending Now

In a social media post on Monday, Regina Fire stated that crews responded to an early morning fire on the 900 Block of Angus Street.

“Fire started on a vacant property with a tent encampment and spread to the neighbouring house and shed,” Regina Fire stated. “Crews quickly extinguished the fire to prevent further damage. No injuries reported.”

Click to play video: 'Regina police make arrests, dismantle tents as city hall encampment evicted'
Regina police make arrests, dismantle tents as city hall encampment evicted
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina FireRegina Fire and Protective ServicesTent EncampmentRegina tent encampmentRegina tent fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices