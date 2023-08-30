Fires extinguished at new tent encampments in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Recent fires at new tent encampment sites in Regina have been contained by members of the Regina & Fire Protective Services.

Chrysta Garner, Carmichael Outreach Development Coordinator, said the tent encampment on 12th Avenue caught on fire in the early morning on Aug. 30.

“We came in this morning, and it looks like the camp was set on fire,” said Garner. “But emergency services were here quick (and) got it all out.”

The tent encampment near Carmichael Outreach grew in size after the one in front of City Hall was shut down on July 28. Garner said since the shutdown, staff at Carmichael Outreach have noticed an increase in the meals they supply.

“Now everybody has had to come and use the facilities, not just Carmichael, but the other ones in and around our area,” said Garner. “There was a group of regulars … that kept the place clean and organized and kept everything in line. So, they were very quiet. They kept to themselves as much as they could.”

In a social media post on Monday, Regina Fire stated that crews responded to an early morning fire on the 900 Block of Angus Street.

“Fire started on a vacant property with a tent encampment and spread to the neighbouring house and shed,” Regina Fire stated. “Crews quickly extinguished the fire to prevent further damage. No injuries reported.”