Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dental equipment found in suspicious van: Kelowna, B.C. Mounties

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 2:30 pm
During a search of the vehicle, a piece of specialty equipment, a "Procera Scanner Mod 50" in a large carrying case was found. Further investigation into the scanner indicates that it holds significant value and is used in the dental industry, however it’s origin remains unknown. View image in full screen
During a search of the vehicle, a piece of specialty equipment, a "Procera Scanner Mod 50" in a large carrying case was found. Further investigation into the scanner indicates that it holds significant value and is used in the dental industry, however it’s origin remains unknown. Courtesy: RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Valuable dental equipment was discovered last month in a van parked on Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue and now Mounties want to reunite it with its rightful owner.

The suspicious vehicle was seen parked in the 2000 block of Harvey Avenue and when police approached, they ascertained it was an abandoned rental van.

Police say a piece of specialty equipment, a “Procera Scanner Mod 50” in a large carrying case, was found during a search of the van.

Click to play video: 'Spike in dental record requests as police work to solve cold cases'
Spike in dental record requests as police work to solve cold cases

RCMP said they’ve since learned that it is worth a lot of money and is used in the dental industry, however, its origin remains unknown.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“This equipment is highly specialized and our online research indicates that it is also valuable. Whoever is missing it surely would want it back,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

If you recognize this equipment and are able to provide documentation of ownership, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-47850.

 

More on Crime
RCMPKelownaKelowna RCMPKelowna CrimeHarvey AvenueDental EquipmentHarvey AvenueProcera Scanner Mod
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices