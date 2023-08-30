Dental equipment found in suspicious van: Kelowna, B.C. Mounties

Send this page to someone via email

Valuable dental equipment was discovered last month in a van parked on Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue and now Mounties want to reunite it with its rightful owner.

The suspicious vehicle was seen parked in the 2000 block of Harvey Avenue and when police approached, they ascertained it was an abandoned rental van.

Police say a piece of specialty equipment, a “Procera Scanner Mod 50” in a large carrying case, was found during a search of the van.

1:55 Spike in dental record requests as police work to solve cold cases

RCMP said they’ve since learned that it is worth a lot of money and is used in the dental industry, however, its origin remains unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

“This equipment is highly specialized and our online research indicates that it is also valuable. Whoever is missing it surely would want it back,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

If you recognize this equipment and are able to provide documentation of ownership, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-47850.