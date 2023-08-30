Menu

Canada

Atlantic region Black politicians look to build trust in politics among racialized groups

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2023 1:08 pm
Members of the Congress of Black Parliamentarians, Ali Duale, left to right, Suzy Hansen, Tony Ince, Iona Stoddard and Gord McNeilly pose for a photo at their meeting in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. A group of Black politicians from Atlantic Canada say they are willing to do the work to connect with diverse communities they say are currently "disengaged" from the political system. Five members of the Canadian Congress of Black Parliamentarians, met in Halifax today to discuss issues that emerged from a national meeting earlier this month in Ottawa. Congress co-founder Tony Ince, a Nova Scotia Liberal member of the legislature, says the biggest challenge for politicians of colour is engaging with communities that don’t have faith in the political system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette. View image in full screen
Black politicians from Atlantic Canada say they need to do more to encourage racialized communities to participate in the political system.

Five members of the Canadian Congress of Black Parliamentarians met in Halifax today following a national meeting earlier this month in Ottawa involving politicians of colour from all levels of government.

Congress co-founder Tony Ince, a Nova Scotia Liberal member of the legislature, says the biggest challenge for politicians of colour is engaging with communities that don’t have faith in the political system.

Ince says it’s the responsibility of politicians such as himself to “do better” to educate constituents and show them they have a voice.

The group says it is committed to ensuring that legislation at all levels of government reflects the issues of concern in racialized communities.

It says those issues include access to housing, equity in health care and in education, and opportunities for economic development.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2023.

HalifaxGovernmentAtlantic CanadaTony Inceracialized communitiesPoliticanscanadian congress of black parliamentarians
© 2023 The Canadian Press

