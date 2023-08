See more sharing options

Wellington OPP are looking for one man after they said he used counterfeit money at a business in Arthur.

On July 30, police responded to reports of a fraud at a retail business.

Police said he first bought an item using a fake $100 bill before returning to try to buy an item with another fake bill.

The man is described as between 20 and 30 years old and wearing a black graphic hoodie and white/red ball cap.