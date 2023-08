See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a domestic violence investigation earlier this month.

OPP said officers responded to a disturbance at a home on Aug. 5 in Centre Wellington.

A 36-year-old from Centre Wellington faces multiple charges and was held for bail.

Victims of domestic violence are not alone. If you or someone you know needs support, police said Victim Services Wellington is among the local resources available.