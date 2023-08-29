46-year-old woman hospitalized in ‘targeted’ Abbotsford stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are investigating an apparent stabbing in the area of Nadeau Park.

In a media release, police said they were called to the 3000 block of Townline Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday for a “suspicious circumstance.”

0:35 Charges laid, victim identified in Abbotsford homicide

Officers arrived to find a 46-year-old woman “suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

The Abbotsford police Major Crime Unit is leading the file, and police believe the attack was targeted.

Police want to hear from witnesses or anyone with video shot in the area or within Nadeau Park between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.