Video link
Headline link
Crime

46-year-old woman hospitalized in ‘targeted’ Abbotsford stabbing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 10:58 pm
Abbotsford Police are investigating an apparent stabbing near Nadeau Park on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Abbotsford Police are investigating an apparent stabbing near Nadeau Park on Tuesday.
Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are investigating an apparent stabbing in the area of Nadeau Park.

In a media release, police said they were called to the 3000 block of Townline Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday for a “suspicious circumstance.”

Officers arrived to find a 46-year-old woman “suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds,” police said.

The woman was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

The Abbotsford police Major Crime Unit is leading the file, and police believe the attack was targeted.

Police want to hear from witnesses or anyone with video shot in the area or within Nadeau Park between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

StabbingAbbotsfordAbbotsford policeAbbotsford stabbingwoman stabbedTargeted stabbingapparent stabbingsuspected stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

