Multiple grass fires have been spotted in Calgary and Okotoks on Tuesday afternoon.

A large grass fire was spotted in the area of 48 Street and 418 Avenue East just outside of Okotoks. A Global News reporter at the scene estimated the fire to be around one square kilometre in size.

A grass fire was also spotted near the Glenmore Automall in southeast Calgary.

Another grass fire was spotted in Skyview Circle Northeast in Calgary.

–More to come…