Pride flag set ablaze in southern Alberta town, 2nd targeted incident

RCMP in Fort Macleod, Alta., are looking to identify the group who set a Pride flag on fire Saturday night, the second targeted attack on the local LGBTQ2 community that day.

Mounties say the fire in the town’s Centennial Park was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Witness reports indicated five male suspects were involved in the burning of the flag.

Firefighters responded to the scene and ensured the fire was doused.

The fire took place roughly three hours after fisher and marten lure oil was poured on the floor of the nearby Empress Theatre during an event organized by the Fort Macleod Pride Committee. Two minors were arrested in connection with the theatre incident.

RCMP have not indicated whether the two incidents are believed to be connected.

Anyone with information about the flag burning or the lure oil incident is asked to contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7220 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.