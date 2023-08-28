Smoke bomb discharged at southern Alberta Pride event

Send this page to someone via email

Police in southern Alberta arrested two people suspected of disturbing a Pride event on Saturday.

A Pride event was being held in the Empress Theatre in Fort MacLeod around 8:30 p.m. when a smoke bomb was set off, according to police.

Police officers who were patrolling outside the theatre arrested two minors as they ran away, police said.

RCMP said the bomb contained fisher and marten lure oil and that the investigation is ongoing.