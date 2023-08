Send this page to someone via email

Police say one person has been charged after someone was seen golfing on the side of a highway in Toronto.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to Highway 401 at Allen Road for reports that a male was golfing on the side of the highway.

Officers said a male was arrested and charged with impaired operation.

Police said his licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

