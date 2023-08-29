Plea reserved on impaired driving charges in crash that killed young couple in central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old Alberta man pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the six charges he faces in connection to a 2022 crash that claimed the lives of 20-year-old Macy Boyce and 21-year-old Ethan Halford.

Richard Bell of Elnora entered the pleas in Drumheller provincial court as loved ones of the victims watched on, but reserved his plea on charges related to impaired driving.

He did admit to refusing to provide a blood sample.

The couple was headed to a cabin on the night of June 17, 2022 when, according to RCMP, their vehicle was rear-ended on Highway 21 near Trochu, Alta.

View image in full screen The scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision near Trochu, Alta., pictured on June 17, 2022. handout / RCMP

The impact sent their car into the path of an oncoming semi-truck and both Boyce and Halford were pronounced dead on scene.

Corey MacPherson told Global News outside the courthouse the crash claimed her only daughter, who was also her best friend, and said she was frustrated with Tuesday’s court proceedings.

“I can say there’s not enough justice here,” said MacPherson. “Things will never be right again because of somebody’s actions and choices.”

Boyce was a University of Calgary international relations student while Halford was taking civil engineering at the University of Saskatchewan.

The case is expected to resume on Oct. 31 for a special sitting on the agreed statement of facts.

— With files from Sarah Offin, Global News