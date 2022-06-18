2 dead after Friday crash near Trochu, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead following a Friday crash involving a semi.

Three Hills RCMP say they responded to the collision on Highway 21, north of Trochu, Alta. around 10 p.m. Friday evening.

Their investigation revealed two cars were northbound on Highway 21 when the second rear-ended the first, causing the vehicle to drive across the road where it was hit by an oncoming semi-truck.

“The two occupants of the first car, a 20-year-old female and a 21-year-old male, were declared deceased at the scene,” RCMP said.

Police said they will continue to investigate the incident and that an update will be sent out, once more information becomes available.

Trochu is located roughly 133 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

