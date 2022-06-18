Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 dead after Friday crash near Trochu, Alta.

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 6:07 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
File: An RCMP officer. Courtesty: RCMP

Two people are dead following a Friday crash involving a semi.

Three Hills RCMP say they responded to the collision on Highway 21, north of Trochu, Alta. around 10 p.m. Friday evening.

Their investigation revealed two cars were northbound on Highway 21 when the second rear-ended the first, causing the vehicle to drive across the road where it was hit by an oncoming semi-truck.

Read more: 2 adults, 1 infant killed in collision with semi-truck on Highway 5

“The two occupants of the first car, a 20-year-old female and a 21-year-old male, were declared deceased at the scene,” RCMP said.

Trending Stories

Police said they will continue to investigate the incident and that an update will be sent out, once more information becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement

Trochu is located roughly 133 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Click to play video: 'Serious collision on Highway 2 near Morinville' Serious collision on Highway 2 near Morinville
Serious collision on Highway 2 near Morinville
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFatal Crash tagAlberta roads tagHighway crash tagHighway 21 tagHighway 21 crash tagThree Hills RCMP tagTrochu tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers