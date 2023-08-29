Menu

Crime

‘Anti-pride’ protester charged after drag storytime disruption in Kamloops

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2023 3:34 pm
A giant rainbow flag is carried during the Vancouver Pride Parade, in Vancouver, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene. View image in full screen
A giant rainbow flag is carried during the Vancouver Pride Parade, in Vancouver, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene.

Cpl. Crystal Evelyn with Kamloops RCMP says “anti-pride” protesters carrying signs yelled insults at people entering the North Kamloops Library on Tranquille Road on Saturday morning.

Evelyn says one protester got into the storytime room in the library and began filming, prompting officers to ask them to leave the event, which was intended for children.

Protests outside Vancouver summer drag camp for children

The protester, who has not been identified, was arrested for trespass and mischief after refusing to leave, and has been released pending further investigation.

Evelyn says police are also investigating a possible assault involving “a person with a sign,” although it is unclear if a protester was involved.

Librarians at Thompson-Nicola Regional Library, which oversees the North Kamloops facility, declined to comment.

Witnesses to the incidents are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP Detachment.

Nelson police investigating potential hate crimes stemming from drag storytime
LGBTQPrideLGBTQ22SLGBTQIA+dragdrag storytimeDrag story timeNorth Kamloops LibraryNorth Kamloops Library drag protestNorth Kamloops Library drag storytimeThompson-Nicola Regional Library
© 2023 The Canadian Press

