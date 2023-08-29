Some communities oppose Alberta’s 6 month pause on renewable energy approvals

Send this page to someone via email

Some Alberta communities are pushing back against the provincial government’s six-month pause on approvals of new renewable energy projects.

John Rimmer, mayor of Caroline in central Alberta, has written a letter to the United Conservative government asking them to revoke the decision.

Innisfail Mayor Jean Barclay says the pause has stalled a project her community was planning for land that had no other use.

Both mayors say their projects, now in limbo, would have made up a significant amount of their budgets — in Caroline’s case, up to 15 per cent of its total tax base.

The government announced the pause earlier this month, citing concerns over reclamation and the use of agricultural land.

The move has been widely criticized by energy economists and environmentalists.

Story continues below advertisement

Rimmer says he’s angry over the move, saying the province is chasing out investment and jeopardizing the long-term viability of smaller communities.