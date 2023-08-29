Menu

Share



Video link
Headline link
Environment

Some communities oppose Alberta’s 6 month pause on renewable energy approvals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2023 2:21 pm
TransAlta wind turbines are shown at a wind farm near Pincher Creek, Alta., Wednesday, March 9, 2016. View image in full screen
TransAlta wind turbines are shown at a wind farm near Pincher Creek, Alta., Wednesday, March 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Some Alberta communities are pushing back against the provincial government’s six-month pause on approvals of new renewable energy projects.

John Rimmer, mayor of Caroline in central Alberta, has written a letter to the United Conservative government asking them to revoke the decision.

Innisfail Mayor Jean Barclay says the pause has stalled a project her community was planning for land that had no other use.

Both mayors say their projects, now in limbo, would have made up a significant amount of their budgets — in Caroline’s case, up to 15 per cent of its total tax base.

The government announced the pause earlier this month, citing concerns over reclamation and the use of agricultural land.

The move has been widely criticized by energy economists and environmentalists.

Rimmer says he’s angry over the move, saying the province is chasing out investment and jeopardizing the long-term viability of smaller communities.

Climate ChangeEnvironmentUCPDanielle SmithPremierRenewable EnergyPremier Danielle Smithprovinical government
© 2023 The Canadian Press

