Stolen vehicle from Waterloo Region ends up in Guelph: police

The Guelph Police Service is investigating after a stolen SUV was recovered in the downtown.

Police were informed by OnStar that it had tracked down a red 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer to an address on Cardigan Street. Investigators say the vehicle was stolen from a place in Linwood overnight Monday.

Officers went to the Cardigan Street address that morning and brought the vehicle to headquarters for an examination.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7172 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.