Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen vehicle from Waterloo Region ends up in Guelph: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 30, 2023 5:00 am
Guelph police cruiser.
Guelph police cruiser. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Police Service is investigating after a stolen SUV was recovered in the downtown.

Police were informed by OnStar that it had tracked down a red 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer to an address on Cardigan Street. Investigators say the vehicle was stolen from a place in Linwood overnight Monday.

Officers went to the Cardigan Street address that morning and brought the vehicle to headquarters for an examination.

Trending Now

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7172 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

More on Crime
Guelph NewsStolen VehicleGuelph Police ServiceSUVWaterloo RegionOnStarChevrolet Trailblazer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices