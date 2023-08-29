Menu

Canada

Climate protester throws paint on Tom Thomson art at Canadian gallery

By David Baxter Global News
Posted August 29, 2023 1:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Climate protester throws paint on Tom Thomson art piece'
Climate protester throws paint on Tom Thomson art piece
WATCH: Kaleb Suedfeld, a protestor with On2Ottawa, threw paint on a piece of Tom Thomson artwork on Tuesday at the National Gallery in Ottawa, in protest over the federal response to the wildfires. He has been arrested by Ottawa police.
A man has been arrested at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa after throwing paint on a painting in a self-described climate protest.

Kaleb Suedfeld is with the group On2Ottawa, and threw pink paint on a work titled Northern River by landscape painter Tom Thomson.

On2Ottawa says this is to draw attention to their calls that Canada implement a national firefighting agency that employs 50,000 firefighters by 2024.

The group says it’s washable paint.

‘Art or life?’ Anti-oil activists throw tomato soup over Van Gogh painting in London

After throwing the paint, Suedfeld sat in front of the painting until he was arrested. He says he did it because experts and activists aren’t being heard when they call for more action to be taken to address climate change.

“The only power that we the people is to engage in non-violent, direct action to put pressure on governments and just wake up people. If I was yelling on the sidewalk, you wouldn’t care,” he said.

In its press release, On2Ottawa says further disruption in the nation’s capital can be expected for the next week and a half.

Trending Now

Last week, On2Ottawa protesters briefly sat on both Wellington Street and Laurier Avenue – two artery roads that lead into Ottawa’s downtown – during the morning commute, calling for more action to be taken against climate change.

Ottawa Police say they were called to the gallery at noon, and arrested a man for mischief. They add the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid.

Thomson is associated with the Group of Seven, a collection of famed Canadian landscape painters who were active in the early 20th century. Thompson died prior to the formation of the group, but his work was an influence among the members.

Similar acts of protest have happened at several major art galleries around the world.

— with files from Global News’ Mackenzie Gray.

Climate Changeclimate protestOn2OttawaTom ThompsonKaled SuedfeldNational Art GalleryPaint throwing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

