Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kenley Matheson missing case: RCMP say no remains found at site northwest of Halifax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2023 9:31 am
Allan "Kenley" Matheson was 20 years old when he went missing in 1992 at Acadia University.
Allan "Kenley" Matheson was 20 years old when he went missing in 1992 at Acadia University. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia RCMP say no human remains were found during a recent search for an Acadia University student who has been missing for more than 30 years.

Kenley Matheson was last seen walking on a street in Wolfville, N.S., on Sept. 21, 1992, and the provincial government has offered $150,000 for information about what happened to him.

RCMP say a team recently searched an area of Melanson Mountain, near Wolfville, that had been indicated as a site of interest by a cadaver dog.

Police say the team did not locate any human remains at the site and that there wasn’t any evidence to suggest remains had been deposited there.

The search team included Nova Scotia’s medical examiner’s office, St. Thomas University’s anthropology department and Acadia University’s Earth and environmental science department.

Story continues below advertisement

A documentary miniseries on the case, called Missing Kenley, was released in September 2022 by director Ron Lamothe.

Click to play video: 'After 30 years, the family of a missing N.S. man continues on their mission to bring him home'
After 30 years, the family of a missing N.S. man continues on their mission to bring him home
RCMPNova Scotia RCMPAcadia UniversitywolfvilleKenley Mathesonkenley matheson disappearancekenley matheson missingKenley Matheson missing case
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices