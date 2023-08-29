Menu

Crime

Police to update case of Ontario man accused of selling deadly substance online

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2023 6:05 am
British police confirm 88 suicide deaths linked to Canadian-websites
WATCH: British police confirm 88 suicide deaths linked to Canadian-websites.
MISSISSAUGA — Police are set to provide an update today in the case of an Ontario man accused of selling a lethal substance to individuals at risk of self-harm.

The update from Peel Regional Police comes after British police revealed last week they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canadian-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to those at risk of harming themselves.

That British probe is part of inquiries triggered by the arrest earlier this year of Kenneth Law, who has been charged by Peel police with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide.

Law is accused of using several websites to market and sell sodium nitrite — a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested — and Peel police have said their investigation has revealed at least 1,200 packages were allegedly sent to 40 countries.

Story continues below advertisement

Several police forces in Canada have said they are reviewing sudden deaths in their regions in light of the allegations against Law.

Authorities in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand also have launched investigations.

Peel police say they are set to provide an update on the investigation this morning at their headquarters in Mississauga, Ont.

Click to play video: 'Ontario man accused of selling sodium nitrite is back in court'
Ontario man accused of selling sodium nitrite is back in court
© 2023 The Canadian Press

