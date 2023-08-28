West Kelowna residents thank firefighters after seeing how close flames got to their homes

Flames from the McDougall Creek wildfire destroyed more than 180 homes in the Central Okanagan, but for some West Kelowna residents whose homes were spared, they’re showing just how close they were to losing everything.

For Rose Ridge Park residents like Joey Gidda, flames came right up onto his property, burning parts of his fence, but fortunately did not reach his home. He says he’s just thankful for the firefighters and their commitment to saving his house.

“I can’t even express it, honestly. Me, my family, even everybody else in this neighbourhood — it all goes out to those firefighters, that were here putting in those days and hours just trying to make sure everything stayed safe,” explained West Kelowna resident Joey Gidda.

For Gidda and his family, this was their first time ever being forced to evacuate their home. He admits they weren’t sure what they would be coming home to when they returned.

Story continues below advertisement

“We left not sure if we’d have a home to come back to, and seeing what has happened to some people who don’t, I came back not really feeling upset or anything, just grateful for what we still have,” said Gidda.

2:13 B.C. wildfires: Many Kelowna-area evacuees return home

Just a block away, Debby Hislop is also feeling relieved, after seeing the devastation in the forest behind her home — where flames came mere feet from her backyard.

“So amazed, and just thankful,” expressed West Kelowna resident Debbie Hislop.

“Apparently they (firefighters) came and set up sprinklers because they knew it was really close, and I sort of figured because we back onto the regional park, if this row started, there was going to be hundreds more homes lost.”

As the McDougall Creek wildfire, estimated at over 12,000 hectares, remains out of control, the reality is over 2,000 residents are still out of their homes. West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund assured evacuees his number one priority is to get everyone home safely.

Story continues below advertisement

1:38 Mental health supports offered in wake of B.C. wildfires

“I’m being asked over and over again, ‘When can we go home,’” said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund.

“It’s a very fair question, but the answer is simple. You’ll be allowed to go home as soon as it’s safe.”

Brolund added it is going to take much longer for residents along Westside Road and in the West Kelowna Estates to return, as the damage in those areas is significant.

“Entire systems are having to be removed and rebuilt, the power poles have burned, the lines are on the ground, the transformers are tipped over — all of that is being removed and rebuilt,” said Brolund.

1:15 B.C. wildfires: ‘Thank you’ to McDougall Creek firefighters

“We’re going to do it right, and we’re going to do it safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

Just after 4 p.m., Central Okanagan Emergency Operations notified residents of the Smith Creek area that the remainder of the neighbourhood has been taken off of evacuation order, while an evacuation alert remains in place.

To view all remaining orders and alerts in the Central Okanagan, click here.