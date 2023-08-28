Menu

Canada

Hamilton Health Sciences employees terminated after privacy breach

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 3:12 pm
Hamilton Health Sciences employees terminated after privacy breach - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News
Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) says eight employees have been terminated after a privacy breach in which the personal information of thousands of patients was “inappropriately accessed.”

In a news release Monday, HHS said it had “completed an investigation in to a privacy breach involving eight employees who inappropriately accessed the personal health information of approximately 4,000 patients.”

The hospital system said there is “no evidence” to suggest patient’s health information was printed, downloaded or electronically shared with anyone.

“We have concluded that these were snooping cases,” the release read. “HHS deems these actions unacceptable and has terminated all eight employees involved.”

According to HHS, it has issued letters to patients that were affected, and has notified the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario.

The HHS has also notified the former employee’s regulatory colleges “where applicable.”

Aaron Levo, the vice-president of People, Culture and Communications at HHS apologized to the patients impacted.

“We want to sincerely apologize to everyone who is affected by the breach,” Levo said in a statement. “This incident is not consistent with HHS’ values or those of our staff and physicians at large.”

“Every patient has a right to privacy and everyone at HHS is trained and educated to safeguard this right. As a continuous improvement organization, HHS consistently looks for ways to improve its practices to further minimize the risk of privacy breaches. The same is expected of every person who works and learns here,” the statement read.

According to HHS, there are a number of policies, systems and processes in place to prevent privacy breaches.

These include privacy training during onboarding for all staff, routine and random audits of access to patient information and ongoing reviews to hospital systems and information-sharing practices.

The HHS said its staff, physicians and learners are “expected to adhere to these policies, the requirements of their regulatory colleges and provincial privacy legislation.”

Data BreachHamilton Health SciencesHHSsecurity breachHHS security breachinformation breach HHSpatient information breachsecurity breach HHS
