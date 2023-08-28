Menu

Crime

Spate of car dealership break-ins leads to multiple arrests: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 3:28 pm
On Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, police say there were multiple break-ins to car dealerships, a body shop and a car rental business. View image in full screen
On Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, police say there were multiple break-ins to car dealerships, a body shop and a car rental business. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A spate of car dealership break-ins has led to multiple arrests, according to Winnipeg police.

On Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, police say there were multiple break-ins to car dealerships, a body shop and a car rental business.

Police say they began to investigate and the following locations were affected:

  • dealership – 500 block of Empress Street
  • dealership – 3600 block of Portage Avenue
  • dealership – 600 block of Century Street
  • dealership – 400 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway
  • car rental business – 1300 block of Waverley Street
  • body Shop – 100 block of King Edward Street
Police say the suspects forced entry into the businesses and, on one occasion, drove a stolen vehicle through an overhead door. Once inside, the suspects stole property, key fobs and vehicles from the lots.

As a result of the investigation involving general patrol, the canine unit, Air1, forensics and the major crimes unit, four men were arrested and have been charged with numerous property-related charges.

CrimeManitobaWinnipeg policeTheftWinnipeg crimeBreak-insCrime Spree
