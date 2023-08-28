Spate of car dealership break-ins leads to multiple arrests: Winnipeg police

A spate of car dealership break-ins has led to multiple arrests, according to Winnipeg police.
On Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, police say there were multiple break-ins to car dealerships, a body shop and a car rental business.
Police say they began to investigate and the following locations were affected:
- dealership – 500 block of Empress Street
- dealership – 3600 block of Portage Avenue
- dealership – 600 block of Century Street
- dealership – 400 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway
- car rental business – 1300 block of Waverley Street
- body Shop – 100 block of King Edward Street
Police say the suspects forced entry into the businesses and, on one occasion, drove a stolen vehicle through an overhead door. Once inside, the suspects stole property, key fobs and vehicles from the lots.
As a result of the investigation involving general patrol, the canine unit, Air1, forensics and the major crimes unit, four men were arrested and have been charged with numerous property-related charges.
