Crime

Names released of 2 young Quebec boys police say were murdered by father

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2023 11:57 am
Click to play video: '2 children killed by father in apparent murder-suicide, Quebec provincial police say'
2 children killed by father in apparent murder-suicide, Quebec provincial police say
Two young children are dead after their father took their life and then his own on Saturday in a small municipality near Joliette, Que., according to authorities. The case is being handled by the major crimes unit. Officers would not provide any further details surrounding the incident.
Warning: This story deals with sensitive subject matter.

The Quebec coroner’s office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.

A coroner’s spokesman says the victims were Antoine and Tristan Lamontagne, both three years old.

The body of Ian Lamontagne, 46, was found with those of his two children at the scene in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Que., a town of about 10,000 people northeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police declined to offer further details Monday morning and refused to comment on reports that Lamontagne had been arrested and released two days before the killings.

The mayor of Notre-Dame-des-Prairies said in a statement that the tragedy has shaken the community and left behind unimaginable pain.

Story continues below advertisement

Suzanne Dauphin says the killings show that mental health problems can strike anyone, and she’s encouraging people to take care of their loved ones if they show signs of psychological distress.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the government of Canada’s website.

