6 hospitalized with serious injuries after crash near Creston, alcohol a likely factor: RCMP

Six people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 over the weekend.

The crash east of Creston took place around 9:30 a.m. Sunday after police sat an SUV crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic, striking a pickup truck.

Creston RCMP confirmed both drivers were transported to the hospital by the BC Air Ambulance Service. Four passengers — one in the SUV and three in the truck — were taken to the hospital as well, Const. Brett Urano confirmed by email.

“Police believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors. The collision is still under investigation by the Creston RCMP,” reads a Sunday news release.

Highway 3 has since reopened.

