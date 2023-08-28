Menu

Crime

6 hospitalized with serious injuries after crash near Creston, alcohol a likely factor: RCMP

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 11:49 am
A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on Fri. April 28, 2023. Mounties in Creston responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 east of Creston, B.C., on Sunday that left six people with serious injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Six people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 over the weekend.

The crash east of Creston took place around 9:30 a.m. Sunday after police sat an SUV crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic, striking a pickup truck.

Creston RCMP confirmed both drivers were transported to the hospital by the BC Air Ambulance Service. Four passengers — one in the SUV and three in the truck — were taken to the hospital as well, Const. Brett Urano confirmed by email.

“Police believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors. The collision is still under investigation by the Creston RCMP,” reads a Sunday news release.

Highway 3 has since reopened.

Impaired DrivingCrestonHighway 3 Crashmultiple vehicle collisionBC Air AmbulanceCreston RCMPCreston CrashSix people injured Highway 3
