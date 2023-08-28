Man in serious condition after single-vehicle collision on Memorial Drive

A single-vehicle collision happened around 4:50 a.m. in Calgary on Monday leaving a man in serious condition.
A vehicle hit a pole on Memorial Drive and Madigan Drive S.E, said Calgary Police Services.
Police said a man was trapped in the vehicle and was freed by firefighters.
The man was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Calgary police said that the road will be closed for a couple of hours while an investigation takes place.
