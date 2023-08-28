Menu

Traffic

Man in serious condition after single-vehicle collision on Memorial Drive

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 8:34 am
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A single-vehicle collision happened around 4:50 a.m. on Monday morning leaving a man in serious condition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A single-vehicle collision happened around 4:50 a.m. in Calgary on Monday leaving a man in serious condition.

A vehicle hit a pole on Memorial Drive and Madigan Drive S.E, said Calgary Police Services.

Police said a man was trapped in the vehicle and was freed by firefighters.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Calgary police said that the road will be closed for a couple of hours while an investigation takes place.

