Man in serious condition after single-vehicle collision on Memorial Drive

A single-vehicle collision happened around 4:50 a.m. in Calgary on Monday leaving a man in serious condition.

A vehicle hit a pole on Memorial Drive and Madigan Drive S.E, said Calgary Police Services.

Police said a man was trapped in the vehicle and was freed by firefighters.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Calgary police said that the road will be closed for a couple of hours while an investigation takes place.