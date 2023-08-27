Montreal Police ask residents for help in search for 85-year-old Pierrefonds man

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 85-year-old man.

Makram Ebeid left his home in Pierrefonds, on the West Island, Thursday night.

He has grey hair, brown eyes and may be wearing an orange shirt, pyjama pants and slippers.

#MISSING

Makram Ebeid, 85 y/o, was last seen in Pierrefonds borough last night. Thank you for retweeting. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/xkwbkTZluv — Police Montréal (@SPVM) August 26, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Ebeid has cognitive issues and may appear disoriented . He also suffers from diabetes and heart problems.

Montreal police say because of his condition, they have reason to fear for his health.

“There are a lot of specialized units that has been doing some work to find him. We have patrol officers on site,” said Véronique Dubuc, Montreal police spokesperson.

“Now we’re asking the public’s help — if anyone can look in their backyards, sheds, vehicles, swimming pools, anywhere where the missing man can be.”

The 85-year-old was last seen near the intersection of St-Charles Gouin Boulevards.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.