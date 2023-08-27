Menu

Canada

Montreal Police ask residents for help in search for 85-year-old Pierrefonds man

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted August 27, 2023 4:21 pm
Markam Ebeid. View image in full screen
Markam Ebeid. Montreal Police
Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 85-year-old man.

Makram Ebeid left his home in Pierrefonds, on the West Island, Thursday night.

He has grey hair, brown eyes and may be wearing an orange shirt, pyjama pants and slippers.

Ebeid has cognitive issues and may appear disoriented . He also suffers from diabetes and heart problems.

Montreal police say because of his condition, they have reason to fear for his health.

“There are a lot of specialized units that has been doing some work to find him. We have patrol officers on site,” said Véronique Dubuc, Montreal police spokesperson.

“Now we’re asking the public’s help — if anyone can look in their backyards, sheds, vehicles, swimming pools, anywhere where the missing man can be.”

The 85-year-old was last seen near the intersection of St-Charles Gouin Boulevards.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

 

