Sunday morning collision on Nova Scotia highway leaves 17-year-old dead

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a 17-year-old is dead after a fatal collision in New Ross.

They say officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 — which runs from Chester Basin on the province’s South Shore to Kentville, the most populous town in the Annapolis Valley — early on Sunday morning.

The Mounties say initial investigation shows a Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

They say the lone passenger in the Honda Civic, a 17-year-old from Chester Grant, was pronounced dead on the scene while the 20-year-old driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say the four occupants of the Toyota Corolla, two men and two women who were all in their 20s, were all taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2023.