Fire

More B.C. evacuation orders rescinded, while thousands still waiting to go home

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted August 27, 2023 1:19 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Evacuees in limbo as firefighters gain ground against McDougall Creek blaze'
B.C. wildfires: Evacuees in limbo as firefighters gain ground against McDougall Creek blaze
In B.C., more evacuees are returning home to the Central Okanagan region, as firefighters gain ground against the McDougall Creek wildfire. After more than 10,000 homes were put on evacuation orders last week, officials say the number is now down to around 3,400. But with news of some neighbourhoods being decimated, uncertainty remains for many evacuees still in limbo. Kamil Karamali has the details.
Over 600 properties on evacuation order in the Central Okanagan were downgraded to an evacuation alert on Saturday, while thousands of residents are still waiting to return home.

The rescinded orders include properties in Lake Country, parts of West Kelowna, and the Westbank First Nation IR #10. There are currently no properties under evacuation order in Lake Country or Kelowna, after all properties in the two communities were downgraded to an alert.

As of Sunday, roughly 2,740 properties in the Central Okanagan are still on evacuation order as a result of the McDougall Creek wildfire, which is estimated to have burned more than 12,000 hectares.

Click to play video: 'Salvation Army volunteers mobilize to support wildfire evacuees and firefighters'
Salvation Army volunteers mobilize to support wildfire evacuees and firefighters

In its path of destruction, over 170 properties in the West Kelowna city limits, Westbank First Nation and areas along Westside Road were affected.

Fire suppression crews continue to action the out-of-control wildfire, which has been burning for nearly two weeks. Temperatures in the region are expected to reach 33 C on Sunday, which could play a factor in fire suppression efforts.

For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, click here.

