More B.C. evacuation orders rescinded, while thousands still waiting to go home

Over 600 properties on evacuation order in the Central Okanagan were downgraded to an evacuation alert on Saturday, while thousands of residents are still waiting to return home.

The rescinded orders include properties in Lake Country, parts of West Kelowna, and the Westbank First Nation IR #10. There are currently no properties under evacuation order in Lake Country or Kelowna, after all properties in the two communities were downgraded to an alert.

As of Sunday, roughly 2,740 properties in the Central Okanagan are still on evacuation order as a result of the McDougall Creek wildfire, which is estimated to have burned more than 12,000 hectares.

In its path of destruction, over 170 properties in the West Kelowna city limits, Westbank First Nation and areas along Westside Road were affected.

Fire suppression crews continue to action the out-of-control wildfire, which has been burning for nearly two weeks. Temperatures in the region are expected to reach 33 C on Sunday, which could play a factor in fire suppression efforts.

