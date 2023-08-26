Toronto police identify man killed in city’s 42nd homicide of 2023

Send this page to someone via email

A man who entered a Toronto restaurant asking for help after he had been shot and later died in hospital has been identified.

Toronto police said that on Thursday at 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue West area, just east of Dufferin Street.

Police said a man went into a restaurant after being shot and asked for help. A 51-year-old woman, who police previously said had also been shot, was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

They were both transported to hospital.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Toronto resident Nakhari Negus Henry-Robinson, died after arriving at the hospital, police said. His death marks Toronto’s 42nd homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

