2 people found with gunshot wounds after Toronto shooting: police

Two people have been located with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m., on Thursday in the Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue West area.

Police said officers received reports that multiple shots had been fired.

Two victims were located with gunshot wounds, officers said.

The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

According to police, a firearm was located, however, the suspect fled on foot.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

-More to come…

