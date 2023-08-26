Menu

Fire

B.C. wildfires: Officials to hold morning news update on McDougall Creek blaze

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 26, 2023 12:27 pm
A wildland firefighter performs hand ignitions along the McDougall Creek wildfire. View image in full screen
A wildland firefighter performs hand ignitions along the McDougall Creek wildfire. BC Wildfire Service
Wildfire officials in the Central Okanagan will host a news conference on Saturday morning regarding the McDougall Creek blaze.

The news conference will take place at 10 a.m., and will be livestreamed on Global News and on the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s YouTube page.

Click to play video: 'More return home in West Kelowna, planned ignitions underway'
More return home in West Kelowna, planned ignitions underway

It will also focus on the wildfire situation in the West Kelowna area, including Westbank First Nation and Electoral Area West of the local regional district.

Representatives from the BC Wildfire Service and local fire departments will provide updates, with a media question-and-answer session to follow.

There will be no news conference on Sunday.

On Friday, a number of evacuation orders and alerts were either downgraded or rescinded throughout the Central Okanagan.

Information on those is available online at Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

In related news, BC Wildfire has implemented a massive area restriction order near West Kelowna, but within the McDougall Creek wildfire zone.

The affected zone hovers just north of the city, but hugs a large stretch of the western shore of Okanagan Lake.

A map showing the area restriction order for the McDougall Creek wildfire just above West Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
A map showing the area restriction order for the McDougall Creek wildfire just above West Kelowna, B.C. BC Wildfire Service

“This area restriction reflects the need to protect public and BC Wildfire Service personnel safety in areas where fire suppression activities are taking place,” said BC Wildfire.

The order takes effect at noon on Saturday, and will remain in place until noon on Sept. 8, or if it’s rescinded earlier.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Many Kelowna-area evacuees return home'
B.C. wildfires: Many Kelowna-area evacuees return home
