Woman dead, 2 men critically injured after crash in central Mississauga

A woman is dead and two men suffered critical injuries after a crash in central Mississauga Friday evening, police say.

Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell told reporters late Friday that shortly after 6:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to Hurontario Street and Central Parkway for reports of “a motor vehicle collision with multiple casualties.”

“On scene, officers located two pedestrians that had been struck by a vehicle, a white Chevrolet pickup truck,” Bell said.

The pickup crashed into a tree after hitting the pedestrians, Bell said.

The vehicle suffered severe front-end damage and its airbags deployed.

A woman, who was one of the pedestrians struck, was pronounced dead at a hospital, Bell said.

Two men — the driver of the pickup and the second pedestrian — sustained life-threatening injuries, Bell added. The driver was the only individual in the vehicle at the time.

Bell said the two pedestrians were crossing the road when they were hit, but he was unable to say who had the right of way at the time of the incident.

“There’s varying reports from witnesses on scene,” he said.

“What I can tell you is that the pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Central Parkway when it struck the pedestrians, who were crossing either north or south of Central Parkway.”

He said it’s yet to be determined whether the pedestrians were in a crosswalk.

At the time of Bell’s update, no charges had been laid.

“The circumstances that led to the collision, whether there’s any criminality involved, it’s to be determined. So there’s been no charges yet,” Bell said.

A long gun was recovered from the pickup truck, but that was unrelated to the collision and the individual involved is a licenced holder, Bell added.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the pickup truck was asked to contact police.