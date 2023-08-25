37-year-old man charged with murder in fatal Mission, B.C. stabbing

Homicide investigators say a man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., last month.
Jesse Kennedy, 42, died after being stabbed on a stretch of Lougheed Highway near the Cedar Valley Connector around 6 p.m. on July 13.
At the time, police said they had arrested a suspect near the scene based on descriptions from witnesses.
On Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said John Powers, 37, had been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing.
Court records show a man with the same name and age is currently facing several other charges, including aggravated assault, arson and mischief endangering life.
