Crime

37-year-old man charged with murder in fatal Mission, B.C. stabbing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 7:10 pm
Man in custody following fatal Mission stabbing
WATCH: A 42-year-old man has died after a reported stabbing in Mission Thursday evening. Multiple witnesses identified a 37-year-old suspect who was taken into custody, according to police – Jul 14, 2023
Homicide investigators say a man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., last month.

Jesse Kennedy, 42, died after being stabbed on a stretch of Lougheed Highway near the Cedar Valley Connector around 6 p.m. on July 13.

Jesse Kennedy, 42, has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., on July 13. View image in full screen
Jesse Kennedy, 42, has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., on July 13. IHIT

At the time, police said they had arrested a suspect near the scene based on descriptions from witnesses.

On Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said John Powers, 37, had been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing.

Court records show a man with the same name and age is currently facing several other charges, including aggravated assault, arson and mischief endangering life.

