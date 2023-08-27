University of Guelph opens new swine research centre in Elora

Send this page to someone via email

A new lab has opened in Elora that will enhance the work done on swine research.

The University of Guelph officially opened the $20-million Ontario Swine Research Centre on Thursday. It is the newest addition to the provincial network of research centres owned by the Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario and managed by the University of Guelph through the Ontario Agri-Food Innovation Alliance.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Lisa Thompson, Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield, University of Guelph provost and vice-president of academics Gwen Chapman, interim vice-president of research Rene Van Acker, Wellington North Mayor Andy Lennox and chair of Ontario Pork John deBruyn helped cut the ribbon on the new centre.

The new facility results from a collaborative investment from the province, ARIO and Ontario’s pork industry.

In a news release, the new centre will accommodate research in diverse disciplines, including nutrition, animal health and welfare, production economics, consumer-oriented research, environmental factors, genetics/genomics, nutrient management and reproduction.

University of Guelph president Charlotte Yates said in a statement there is a long history between governments and industry partners to drive innovation and growth in the agri-food sector.

The provincial and federal governments also announced an investment of $1.75 million through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership for a feed distribution system and electronic sow feeders at the centre.

U of G will be moving their swine research from the Arkell Research Station to the new research centre.