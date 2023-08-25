Menu

Slain B.C. teen’s mom tells Ibrahim Ali murder trial of ‘darkest’ day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2023 3:41 pm
Ibrahim Ali trial hears from mother of deceased girl
It was another heart-wrenching day at the trial of the man accused of killing a Burnaby teen in 2017. As Rumina Daya reports, the court heard once again from the mother of the victim - and the night she returned home to an ominously empty apartment.
The mother of a young teen girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park six years ago says her “heart was bleeding” when she found out that her daughter had died.

The mother, who can’t be identified because of a publication ban protecting the identity of her daughter, is testifying for a third day at the B.C. Supreme Court murder trial of Ibrahim Ali, who has denied murdering the girl.

Trial of Ibrahim Ali hears from murder victim’s brother

The woman, testifying though a Mandarin-language interpreter, says she searched for the girl at a nearby library and at the entrance to Burnaby’s Central Park, where her body would later be found.

The mother told the jury she thought she had to wait 24 hours to report her daughter missing because those are the rules in China.

But a friend told her that in Canada she should report her daughter missing right away.

She says she gave a recorded statement to police and was later told her daughter’s body had been found in the early hours of July 19, 2017.

“It was the darkest day for me,” she said.

Ibrahim Ali trial hears from forensic pathologist who conducted autopsy on teen victim

Crown attorney Isobel Keeley said in an opening statement that the court would hear evidence showing the murder was random, but DNA results would prove Ali sexually assaulted the girl.

She said the evidence would show the girl was passing through a neighbourhood park when she was dragged off a pathway into the forest by Ali, sexually assaulted and strangled.

The defence has not yet told the jury its theory of events.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

