Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Armstrong Fair parade cancelled but rest of the show to go on

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 4:18 pm
FILE. The IPE is a family favourite for many Okanagan residents. View image in full screen
FILE. The IPE is a family favourite for many Okanagan residents. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The parade that usually heralds the official start of the Interior Pacific Exhibition is getting put on hold this year due to staff shortages.

Licensed traffic control personnel are required along all parade routes to ensure public safety but due to staff shortages and the need for traffic control personnel in fire zone areas we are unable to recruit the required number necessary to allow our parade to proceed.

“Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the annual IPE parade for 2023,” parade officials said.

“Thank you to all those businesses, individuals, and organizations who support our parade with their floats, cars, marching bands, and unique entries. Your continued support throughout the years is what makes the IPE parade so special. Next year we will be back to create more memories.”

Although the parade is cancelled, the IPE & Stampede is still on from Aug 30 to Sept. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

The fair offers endless food trucks, agricultural insights, rodeo events and other fan favorites like the Chuck Wagon Races, Lumberjack Shows and much more.

Click to play video: 'Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition marks 121st year with success'
Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition marks 121st year with success

The animals are at the heart of the I.P.E.  With multiple 4-H competitions, where kids can show off the livestock they have been taking care of for a year.

Trending Now

When the sun sets, it’s a whole new world at the Armstrong I.P.E. as the midway shines bright and screams and laughter can be heard through the night.

And just next door to the midway, visitors can see top talent compete at the rodeo events under the stars every evening.

On Sunday,  the I.P.E. wraps up and it’s likely thousands of people will have made their way through its gates.

Story continues below advertisement

The fair lures tens of thousands of people through the gates every year in what’s a favourite end-of-summer tradition.

More on Entertainment
OkanaganShuswapIPEArmstrong FairInterior Pacific ExhibitionChuck Wagon RacesIPE & StampedeLumberjack Shows
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices