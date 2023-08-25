Flights resume, parks reopen, boat launches close as Kelowna heads back to normal amid wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

With wildfires that threw the Central Okanagan into chaos a week ago now being held in two of the three cities they affected, life is returning to normal for many people.

As of 9 a.m. Friday there were no Kelowna properties on evacuation order.

In West Kelowna, however, there are 2,663 properties on evacuation order and there are 655 in Lake Country, 1,114 in the Regional District of Central Okanagan and 50 in Westbank First Nation.

Across the Central Okanagan, 13,773 properties in total remain on evacuation alert.

With Kelowna faring relatively well, the city was able to announce that Knox and Dilworth Mountain parks have now been reopened to the public, and advised caution.

“We know how much our residents rely on these parks for recreation and wellbeing and are relieved to be able to re-open them now that we know it is safe to do so.” Parks Services Manager Blair Stewart said.

“As these are early days in returning to normal operations during a significant fire event, we also want to remind visitors to the park remain vigilant and stay on designated trails to protect our parks from further wildfire risk.”

Knox Mountain Drive remains closed to vehicle traffic due to ongoing dry conditions and heightened risk of fire, as has been the case since the Knox Mountain fire in early July.

Parks operated by the Regional District of the Central Okanagan and by other local governments may still be closed, such as the Stephens Coyote Ridge Park and Glenmore Dog Park.

Travel on roads, through the air and on waterways is opening up as well.

Travel restrictions were lifted earlier in the week and roads are opening in neighbourhoods across the region.

Also, the majority of Transport Canada’s airspace restrictions at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) have now been removed.

While some restrictions remain to support operations of aerial firefighting taking place, there are minimal impacts to arriving and departing flights.

On the lake, waterbombers are still operating, so the City of Kelowna closed boat launches on the north side of the bridge due to BC Wildfire Service’s need to access the lake for the firefight. This closure includes all the boat launches between the Delta Grand and Yacht Club and Sutherland Bay, near Knox Mountain.