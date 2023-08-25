Fog, smoke results in ‘near-zero visibility’ in parts of Edmonton, surrounding area

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

People commuting to work in Edmonton and the surrounding area on Friday morning were being asked to exercise caution as fog and wildfire smoke combined to create poor driving conditions.

On Friday morning, the Edmonton area was under a fog advisory.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring,” Environment and Climate Change Canada said on its website. “Dense fog patches have formed across the region but are expected to dissipate later this morning.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

The weather agency added drivers should prepare for “areas of near-zero visibility.”

View image in full screen People commuting to work in Edmonton and the surrounding area on Friday morning were being asked to exercise caution as fog and wildfire smoke combined to create poor driving conditions. Destiny Meilleur/Global News

A special air quality statement issued Thursday also remained in effect Friday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

ECCC said that advisory was prompted by wildfire smoke that was impacting both visibility and air quality.

For more information on air quality in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.