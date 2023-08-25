Pickup stolen as driver was at an appointment: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen pickup truck.

The owner of a red 2016 GMC Sierra notified police on Thursday that his vehicle had been stolen.

Investigators say the vehicle was parked in a parking lot in the area of Stone Road West and Edinburgh Road South.

They say the owner was leaving his appointment at around 12:30 p.m. when he discovered the pickup was missing.

Investigators believe the vehicle was stolen sometime in the previous two hours.

The pickup truck has a chrome grill and a scratch on the passenger door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7318 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.