A small explosion occurred in the basement of a home in Calgary’s Bowness neighbourhood Thursday after 10:30 p.m., police said.

Emergency crews arrived at the home on 72nd Street and found a man who had suffered minor injuries.

The man was treated at the home.

Police are investigating but believe there is a possibility of drugs being connected to the explosion.